Crime report

January 7, 2020 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Thomas Wynn, Lummie Drive, Lumberton; Family and Farm Center, N.C. 211 East, Lumberton; Venise Daniels, Journey Road, Lumberton; and Marie Bledsole, Union School Road, Rowland.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Gloria Nunnery, Norment Road, Lumberton; Jeremy Jones, River Ridge Road, Lumberton; and Melissa Strickland, Norment Road, Lumberton.