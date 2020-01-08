Schools get $700K for safety

McNeill McNeill

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County has received about $700,000 in grant money to enhance safety at local schools.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Center for Safer Schools has approved the school district’s application for NC School Safety Grant Program money, according to Gordon Burnette, the PSRC’s Public Information officer. The program provides $166,665 for the remainder of the current academic year for more school resource officers.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County partnered with local law enforcement agencies and established agreements with the City of Lumberton, Town of St. Pauls, Town of Pembroke, and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department to provide a 2:1 match for the employment of six School Resource Officers,” a news release from Burnette reads in part.

The greater share comes from the grant money.

The Lumberton Police Department is a partner, Chief Michael McNeill said.

“We are supposedly getting two resource officers so we will have one in every school in the city limits,” McNeill said.

Resource officers help provide an environment in which students can feel more secure, he said. Students who feel secure are better able to learn.

The grant program also will provide $175,000 for school safety equipment, $215,000 for Students in Crisis Services and $141,129 for school safety training, according to the release from Burnette. As with the SRO money, this initial funding is for the remainder of the current school year. The grant is to provide full funding for the 2020-21 academic year.

“The grant will cover PSRC’s portion of the match along with Crisis Intervention Training and tuition for the School Resource Officer Certification coursework at Robeson Community College,” the release reads in part.

The funding for safety equipment is to ensure that PSRC schools have updated and functioning access control systems and visitor identification systems to document and cross-reference all visitors, according to the release. Funding will also allow county schools to implement Ident-A-Kid Identification Systems to ensure students’ safety.

“Grant funding will be used towards crisis services training efforts to hire educational and behavioral staff members, as well as two licensed mental health therapists and transportation as needed,” the release reads in part. “Grant funding will also be used to implement the Public Schools of Robeson County Day Treatment Program.”

The district will provide Child and Adolescent Day Treatment Services to students within the district that are identified as meeting the criteria for services, according to the release. This service is to be offered in partnership with Advantage Behavioral Healthcare.

An N.C. Department of Health and Human Services document published April 1, 2017, reads in part, “Day Treatment is a structured treatment service in a licensed facility for children or adolescents and their families that builds on strengths and addresses identified needs. This medically necessary service directly addresses the individual’s diagnostic and clinical needs, which are evidenced by the presence of a diagnosable mental, behavioral, or emotional disturbance …”

The document also reads in part, “This service is designed to serve children who, as a result of their mental health or substance use disorder treatment needs, are unable to benefit from participation in academic or vocational services at a developmentally appropriate level in a traditional school or work setting.”

According to the PSRC release, the NC School Safety Grant Program money also allow the school district to establish a partnership with Kognito Health Simulation Program to provide the Supporting Mental Health Program to all staff through Kognito’s online training program.

The training programs will cover at-risk students in elementary, middle, and high school. Further, the training programs will educate PSRC staff on Trauma-Informed Practices for K-12, Step In, Speak Out (LGBTQ), Building Respect: Bullying Prevention, and Resilient Together,” the news release reads.

According to the company’s web site, Kognito is a “health simulation company” whose simulations with “virtual humans prepare people to lead real-life conversations that change lives.”

