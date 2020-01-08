10 injured in accident that involved school bus

By: Staff report

DELCO — Eight children and two adults were injured Tuesday morning when a Head Start bus, a tractor trailer and a FedEx delivery van collided in Columbus County.

The bus belongs to Southeastern Community and Family Services, a nonprofit that operates Ransom Head Start Center in Riegelwood, emergency officials said. All of the people injured were on the bus. Two of the injured were airlifted, and the others were taken to New Hanover Regional by ambulance.

The bus rolled at least three times after it was struck in the left rear by the tractor trailer, firefighters said.

The wreck occurred in front of Grahamland, a well-known attraction on U.S. 74-76 that features fiberglass statues and a small train.

Ambulances from numerous departments, including Cerro Gordo, Whiteville, Lake Waccamaw, Buckhead, and Acme-Delco Riegelwood, responded to the scene of the crash. Also on the scene were personnel from the N.C. Highway Patrol, Columbus County Emergency Management, the state Department of Transportation, and a Hazmat Emergency Response and Remediation team.

The highway’s westbound lane was reopened to traffic about 90 minutes after the crash.

Hubert Graham told the Whiteville News Reporter that he was getting fuel for his tractor when he “heard the chaos.”

“I knew what it was and ran around there quick as I could,” Graham said. “All I could see was people running around, and smoke and steam from the vehicles.”

Graham said this was the second time a Head Start bus has been struck in front of Grahamland in the past month.

“People are speeding through here all the time,” he said. “When they come out of Delco, they start speeding up. Even though it’s a 55-mph zone here, they think it’s 70. A lot off them are driving faster than that as they pass by.”

