Two charged with break-ins; 2 face drug charges

January 7, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Jones
Cook
Carter
Cleveland

LUMBERTON — Two Lumberton men have been charged with a series of break-ins and, as part of that investigation, two other people are facing drugs charges.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Roosevelt Jr. Jones, 38, and Jimmy Cook, 44, both of Lumberton, were charged Monday with several breaking-and-enterings in the Red Springs and Lumberton areas by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Jones is charged with four counts of breaking and entering, breaking and entering a place of worship, five counts of larceny after breaking and entering, four counts of conspiracy, possession of firearm by a felon, and misdemeanor larceny. He was placed into the custody of Robeson County Detention Center under a $101,000 secured bond.

Cook is charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and two counts of conspiracy. Cook was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond.

The investigation led investigators to search multiple locations and two other arrests resulted.

Mary Beth Cleveland, 38, and David Earl Carter Jr., 29, both of Rowland, were arrested Monday by Sheriff’s Office investigators and Community Impact Team personnel.

They are each charged with maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carter also is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Carter was jailed under a $110,000 secured bond and Cleveland under a $105,000 bond.

Anyone with information about other breaking-and-entering cases is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Jones
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_r-jones..jpgJones

Cook
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_j-cook.jpgCook

Carter
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_david-carter-1.jpgCarter

Cleveland
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_m-cleveland.jpgCleveland

Staff report