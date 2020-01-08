Red Springs delays action on hiring help for tax collections

Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson asks the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday for additional funding for the police department. The request was tabled until the next meeting on Feb. 4. Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson asks the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday for additional funding for the police department. The request was tabled until the next meeting on Feb. 4. Members of Listen2Me youth group and founder Renet McQueen present Town Manager David Ashburn and Mayor Edward Henderson, right, with a photo of the group and words of gratitude on Tuesday during the Red Spring Board of Commissioners meeting. Henderson told the group the photo would be placed in Town Hall. Members of Listen2Me youth group and founder Renet McQueen present Town Manager David Ashburn and Mayor Edward Henderson, right, with a photo of the group and words of gratitude on Tuesday during the Red Spring Board of Commissioners meeting. Henderson told the group the photo would be placed in Town Hall.

RED SPRINGS — The Board of Commissioners punted on Tuesday taking action on two budgetary items, including a request from the police chief for money money.

The commissioners voted to table discussion of a contract with attorney Mark Bardill of Zacchaeus Legal Services to help collect the $900,000 owed the town in delinquent property taxes. The town will hear from Bardill at the next commissioners meeting, which is Feb. 4.

Town Attorney Tim Peterkin said he wants time to review the contract before a vote.

They commissioners also tabled discussion of a request for more money from Chief Ronnie Patterson for the Red Springs Police Department. Patterson said the department’s budget is suffering because it is paying overtime to its 12 officers, who are covering multiple shifts.

In the past six months, the department has paid $42,000 in overtime, according to Finance Director Sharon McFarland.

The commissioners did approve on Tuesday the addition of two speed tables on Phillips Avenue in the town.

Speed tables, which are larger than speed bumps ,are used to slow drivers down to the appropriate speed limit instead of bringing the vehicle to a complete stop, Town Manager David Ashburn said. The town placed six speed tables, with two each, on East Eighth Avenue, Richardson and Buie Streets.

Commissioner Duron Burney said the speed tables have made a difference in the town.

“I have seen since you have put those speed tables out there a big change,” Burney said.

He also has received positive feedback from residents, the commissioner said.

“It’s doing what it’s supposed to do. It’s slowing the traffic down,” Burney aid.

Mayor Edward Henderson said the solution is traffic enforcement.

“To me the solution to this problem is not speed tables,” Henderson said.

The speed tables will not be installed until traffic signage for them is received, Ashburn said.

In other business, the commissioners voted to surplus a 2004 Ford pick-up truck used by the water treatment plant. Ashburn said he would search for a replacement vehicle to buy.

Burney cast the lone opposition vote. He said the vehicles are not being taken care of by employees.

“We can’t just keep giving free passes for vehicles if it’s not taken care of,” Burney said.

The commissioners also voted to buy a 2008 bucket utility truck from Laurinburg. The truck, which has 36,000 miles, was presented to Ashburn at the cost of $5,500. The town will receive the truck once its sale is approved by Laurinburg’s town board.

“The money’s in the electric department’s budget to do it,” Ashburn said.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners were presented a photo of Listen2Me youth group members by founder Renet McQueen and children from the youth group. The youth group thanked the commissioners for their support.

Another issue tabled until the Feb. 4 meeting is consideration of a request from James Freeman, owner of Emerging Technology Institute, on changing the name of Red Springs Industrial Park on Industrial Drive to Red Springs Technical Park.

Freeman, whose business is located inside the park, said changing the name of the park will allow the town to apply for infrastructure grants from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, and attract investors by providing them with tax credits.

Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson asks the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday for additional funding for the police department. The request was tabled until the next meeting on Feb. 4. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_redspringsjan.jpg Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson asks the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday for additional funding for the police department. The request was tabled until the next meeting on Feb. 4. Members of Listen2Me youth group and founder Renet McQueen present Town Manager David Ashburn and Mayor Edward Henderson, right, with a photo of the group and words of gratitude on Tuesday during the Red Spring Board of Commissioners meeting. Henderson told the group the photo would be placed in Town Hall. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_redspringsjan2.jpg Members of Listen2Me youth group and founder Renet McQueen present Town Manager David Ashburn and Mayor Edward Henderson, right, with a photo of the group and words of gratitude on Tuesday during the Red Spring Board of Commissioners meeting. Henderson told the group the photo would be placed in Town Hall.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]