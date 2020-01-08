City police warn of telephone scam

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is warning people about a scam in which a person impersonating a law enforcement officer is calling city residents in an effort to bilk them out of their money.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, the caller often knows the name of the person being called and even spoofs the telephone numbers of law enforcement agencies, giving the phone call more credibility. The caller then attempts to convince the resident that his or her bank account or Social Security number has been linked to criminal activity, and that the person should withdraw all of their money and place it on gift cards or other cards. The caller then asks for numbers to the cards.

“Please do not do this. Please know that law enforcement will not ask you to do this. Do not give your banking information to anyone and be suspicious of persons who ask you to get gift cards and give them the numbers on the cards,” Park said in a statement.

Parker asks anyone to report suspicious activity to law enforcement. The Lumberton Police Department’s telephone number is 910-671-3845.

