Trucker charged in Columbus County school bus accident

DELCO — The driver of the tractor-trailer involved in the crash Tuesday in Columbus that involved a Head Start bus and left 10 people injured has been charged, and more charges are possible.

According to information from the N.C. State Highway Patrol office in Whiteville, Daniel Scott Musick, of Statesville, has been charged with failure to reduce speed. The investigation of the crash that also involved a FedEx truck driven by Wilmington resident Melissa Joy Hutsell-Tigert is ongoing. More charges could be filed depending on what the investigation reveals.

The 10 people on the bus driven by Levette Karee Hansley, of Riegelwood, suffered minor injuries, Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. E.C. Harris said Wednesday. The adults, the driver and a monitor, and children, 4- and 5-year-olds, who were injured in a bus crash have all been released from the hospital.

The most serious injuries were a broken arm and a concussion, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred Tuesday morning near Delco, outside of Wilmington.

A preliminary investigation shows a tractor-trailer rig struck the back of the bus, Harris said. A FedEx truck also struck the bus owned by Southeastern Community and Family Services, a nonprofit that operates Ransom Head Start Center in Riegelwood.

All three vehicles were traveling west on U.S. 74, according to the Highway Patrol. The bus had stopped in the right lane to pick up a student. The tractor-trailer’s driver failed to reduce speed as he approached the bus. The driver tried to swerve to the left to avoid hitting the bus directly and struck the left rear of the bus and caused it to overturn.

The FedEx truck driver swerved to the right to avoid the collision. The driver not see that the bus had overturned until it was too late to avoid hitting the bus.

All of the people injured were on the bus. Two of the injured were airlifted, and the others were taken to New Hanover Regional by ambulance.

Ambulances from numerous departments, including Cerro Gordo, Whiteville, Lake Waccamaw, Buckhead, and Acme-Delco Riegelwood, responded. Also on the scene were personnel from the Highway Patrol, Columbus County Emergency Management, the state Department of Transportation, and a Hazmat Emergency Response and Remediation team.