Residents urged to take DOT survey

January 8, 2020 robesonian
By: Staff report

RALEIGH — Robeson County residents are being asked to fill out a survey on transportation needs.

The Transportation Planning Division of the North Carolina Department of Transportation, in cooperation with Robeson County and the Lumber River Rural Planning Organization, is developing a Comprehensive Transportation Plan for the county.​ A Comprehensive Transportation Plan is a long-range planning document that will assist local governments in making transportation decisions for the next 25 to 30 years.

Information collected in the survey is essential in identifying Robeson County’s transportation needs.

The survey can be completed online by visiting https://www.publicinput.com/Robeson-CTP

Residents who want to complete the survey on paper can do so at Lumberton City Hall; the town halls in Maxton, Fairmont, Pembroke, Red Springs, St Pauls or Rowland; or at Proctorville Post Office.

