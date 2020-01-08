Info meeting on Early College Jan. 27

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County Early College High School is inviting eighth grade students and their parents to an informational meeting on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. in the A.D. Lewis Auditorium on the campus of Robeson Community College.

Information will be provided about the school and the application process to attend Early College High School during the upcoming school year. Applications are due March 6.

For information, call 910-737-5232.

