A little handiwork

January 8, 2020 robesonian News 0
Sheila Bullard embroiders a napkin box cover Wednesday at the Pine Street Senior Center in Lumberton. She and a group of ladies meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays of each week at the center to create craft. Next on the agenda will be something for Valentine’s Day.

