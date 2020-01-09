Tribal Council members sworn in

An Inauguration Ceremony took place on Tuesday at the tribal Housing Complex in Pembroke to swear in seven members onto the 20th Lumbee Tribal Council. Sworn in were Gerald Goolsby, District 2; Pam Hunt, District 3; Larry Chavis, District 6; Yvonne Barnes Dial, District 7; Corbin Eddings, District 8; Shelly Strickland, District 12; and the Rev. Ricky Burnett, District 13. Judge James Gregory Bell administered the oath of office. Darlene Ransom and Dr. Jo Ann Lowery were the Mistresses of Ceremony. The Tobacco Road Drum group presented an Honor Song for the Tribal Council.

