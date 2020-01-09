Grants available from tobacco commission

ST. PAULS — St. Pauls Police Chief Steve Dollinger walked along West Broad Street recently and introduced himself to business owners with a smile and handshake.

Dollinger is spending time getting to know the town and its people as part of the process of settling in to the job he assumed on Jan. 1, replacing Thomas Hagens, a 45-year police veteran. Hagens served 31 of those years as police chief.

Dollinger spent nearly two weeks shadowing Hagens before taking on the role that will see him manage 11 full-time police officers, two auxiliary officers, an Animal Control officer and five dispatchers.

“In a few weeks, we’ve already had great strides,” Dollinger said.

He has appointed Officer Brynn Hinson as the department’s public information officer and created the positions of grant researcher and evidence manager. He also has the department working to enhance its internet presence and will soon begin using social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“I’m going to try to improve technology a little bit here and increase our training with officers,” Dollinger said.

The department worked with the Robeson County Sheriff’s last weekend to conduct DWI checkpoints across the county. The collaboration was the result St. Pauls entering a countywide mutual aid agreement that allows law enforcement agencies across the county to work together and share officers, equipment and supplies as needed.

“He had several officers working with us,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

The sheriff said he looks forward to working with Dollinger.

The new police chief said St. Pauls residents deserve an organization that will strive to keep them safe and help improve their quality of life.

“It’s not just all about arresting bad guys,” he said.

Dollinger said the quality of service he and his team provided to more than 65,000 residents in Middletown, New Jersey, when he was deputy chief of police there will not be changed as he shifts to St. Pauls, a town with about 2,330 residents.

“We’re going to give it our full effort here just like back in New Jersey,” he said.

Dollinger brings with him more than 30 years of law enforcement experience. He previously has served as a canine officer, detective, detective sergeant, detective bureau commander and deputy chief of Middletown Police Department in Middletown, from which he retired in March. He has had as many as 115 sworn personnel and 90 civilians under his command. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Monmouth College, and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Mayor Elbert Gibson said the town vetted the applicants well, and he is pleased with the new hire.

“He brings a whole lot of experience,” Gibson said.

He looks forward to seeing the work Dollinger will do at the police department, the mayor said.

“He brings a lot of personality and personal touch to it,” Gibson said. “I’m looking for great things. I think we’re going to see a great turnaround here.”

Town Administrator Rodney Johnson agreed.

He described Dollinger as “a big-time team player” with a “wealth of experience.”

Johnson said his education, background in law enforcement and personality made Dollinger stand out during the interview process.

Officer Hinson is also hopeful.

“I think he’s going to be a great asset to our town and community,” she said. “He’s ready to make changes for the better.”

Dollinger also expressed gratitude to former Chief Hagens.

“The chief was very gracious,” Dollinger said. “He has a wealth of knowledge. He’s been here for years. Nobody knows St. Pauls like he does.”

Jessica Horne Staff writer