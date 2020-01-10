Cummings’ wife files complaint on job denial

Davis Davis

LUMBERTON — The wife of a county commissioner has filed a complaint against Robeson County’s government, apparently because she was not selected as the county’s tax administrator.

There were few details Thursday about the complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission office in Raleigh. But multiple sources have told The Robesonian that the complaint was filed by Betsy Cummings, wife of Raymond Cummings, a member of the Board of Commissioners since 1996.

Cummings was passed over for the leadership role in the Tax Office by the county commissioners in June. They instead hired Robert Conner. Cummings and Conner worked for the Tax Office as they sought the administrator job. Cummings still is employed at the office.

County Attorney Rob Davis said Thursday he knows little about the case because he and is staff are not defending the county.

“Our office, early on, ran this issue by the North Carolina Bar Association,” Davis said.

Davis, his staff and Bar representatives discussed possible conflicts of interest presented by the County Attorney’s office representing the county, he said. The potential conflicts rose from the fact that the office represents the county Tax Office and the Board of Commissioners, which hires and fires county employees.

“We stepped out,” Davis said.

Katie Barber-Jones, an attorney with Raleigh-based Hartzog Law Group, was hired to represent the county, Davis said. As a result, the County Attorney’s office has no information about the case’s status.

Barber-Jones confirmed Thursday that she and her legal firm were hired to represent Robeson County in an EEOC complaint case. She could not say more because of attorney-client privilege constraints.

No information could be had Thursday from the EEOC. The office in Raleigh did not return calls.

A statement from, James Ryan a Public Affairs specialist with the EEOC office in Washington, D.C., reads in part, “Under federal law, possible charges (complaints) made to the EEOC are strictly confidential, and we are prohibited from commenting on them, furnishing any information on them, or even confirming or denying the existence of such a charge.”

Conner was hired to replace Cindy Lowry, who had been the tax administrator from 2008 to 2018 while working under a series of two-year contracts. She resigned at the end of August 2018 when the commissioners decided not to extend her for another two years.

Until Conner was given the job, and an $89,000-a-year salary, first current County Manager Kellie Blue and then Cummings served as interim Tax Office administrator. It took two votes by the Board of Commissioners to give Conner the administrator title.

The first vote was taken in May 2019, even though it was not on the meeting’s agenda. Commissioners Pauline Campbell, Tom Taylor, Lance Herndon and David Edge voted for Conner. Commissioners Roger Oxendine, Faline Dial and Raymond Cummings opposed hiring Conner, but did not raise their hands to vote against it. Commissioner Jerry Stephens was absent.

But there was a revote the next month.

“Four is not a majority of eight,” County Attorney Gary Locklear said in June 2019.

And that was the basis for advising the commissioners to vote again. There also was the question of whether or not Commissioner Cummings should have recused himself because he wife was seeking the job. Locklear believed there was no reason for Cummings to do so because his wife was not the candidate in question at the time of the vote.

The commissioners voted 5-3 in June 2019 to hire Conner as the acting tax administrator, with the promise that the “acting” part would be removed after he got all the necessary certifications. Stephens joined Campbell, Edge, Herndon and Taylor in voting to hire Conner.

The commissioners voted in November to remove “acting” from Conner’s title because he had obtained the needed certifications.

