Judge asks St. Pauls to move voting site away from courtroom

ST. PAULS — Chief District Court Judge Judith Daniels asked the Board of Commissioners on Thursday that the courtroom in St. Pauls not be used as 2020 elections voting site.

The use of the St. Pauls courtroom by the Robeson County Board of Elections for early voting would conflict with court days on Thursdays.

Feb. 13 to Feb. 29 are the early voting dates in Robeson County. Primary elections are on March 3.

“When I found that out, I was at first sort of in a panic,” Daniels said.

Her obligation to the court and the public would not allow her to permit voting in the courtroom, she said.

Robeson County Board of Elections Chair Larry Townsend responded by setting an Elections Board meeting for 1 p.m. Friday to discuss and vote on a change in venue from the courtroom to the National Guard Armory, located at 705 N. Old Stage Road in St. Pauls.

“Hopefully we can make this a permanent voting place,” Townsend said. “We will certainly be in a bind if something happens that we can’t use the armory.”

After the meeting concludes Friday, Townsend said he will contact the town Board of Commissioners with the results of the vote.

In other business, Town Administrator Rodney Johnson said the town sent a request on Dec. 20 for $139,595.50 to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help pay for a drainage system project that will reach from Interstate 95 past North Wilkinson Drive. The money would make $159,915 available for the project. Johnson said he is waiting for a response.

Commissioner Evans Jackson said he will continue to reach out to the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to get help in moving funds so progress can be made on the project.

Mayor Elbert Gibson expressed frustration over the lack of progress.

“They keep telling you there’s money, and we haven’t seen it,” Gibson said.

Also on Thursday, the board set Jan. 30 as the date to interview applicants to fill the board’s District 1 seat, which was left vacant when Gibson was elected mayor. The deadline for applications is Wednesday. Four people have expressed interest, Gibson said. Whoever is selected to fill the seat will serve the remaining two years of Gibson’s board term.

The commissioners also voted to set an Appearance Committee meeting for Feb. 13, the date of the commissioners’ next meeting. The committee meeting will focus on downtown development.

“We got to keep this in front of us because if we don’t it’ll slip through and it’ll be another year with nothing done,” said Gibson, who wants local business owners to attend.

In other business, the commissioners approved a conditional-use permit request for the placement of a double-wide mobile hone on property at 241 E. Worth St. One condition of approval was the clearing of trees to 100 feet from the front of the property and the mobile home to be placed on the property not exceed 33 feet in width.

St. Pauls Police Chief Steve Dollinger also gave an update on progress within the police department.

“We’ve registered for the LESO (Law Enforcement Support Office) program,” he said. “What that does is it allows us to get free equipment from the federal government.”

Police department personnel will be required to take a one-hour class in March before it will have access to new equipment.

Tammy Williamson, commander of St. Pauls EMS, told the commissioners that paramedic Miranda Durden has joined the rescue squad. The squad has 12 members. She also said the squad’s fund has increased to more than $15,000 over the past year.

“So, not a lot in a year’s time, but it’s a start,” Williamson said.

Robeson County Board of Elections Chairman Larry Townsend speaks Thursday to the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners concerning a change in venue for voters from the town’s courtroom to the National Guard Armory on North Old Stage Road. Townsend said the county Elections Board will meet Friday to discuss and vote on an change of voting venue in an effort to eliminate scheduling conflicts with court hearings in St. Pauls. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_townsend2.jpg Robeson County Board of Elections Chairman Larry Townsend speaks Thursday to the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners concerning a change in venue for voters from the town’s courtroom to the National Guard Armory on North Old Stage Road. Townsend said the county Elections Board will meet Friday to discuss and vote on an change of voting venue in an effort to eliminate scheduling conflicts with court hearings in St. Pauls.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

