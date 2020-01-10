Council to consider purchases on Monday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The City Council will take up five purchase requests when it meets on Monday.

When the council meets at 6 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall, it members will consider requests from the Electric Utilities and Public Works departments and from the fire department.

The Electric Utilities Depart will be seeking permission to buy a 2020 Digger Line Truck. The Public Works Department wants council to approve the purchase of a utility truck and a mini excavator. Fire Chief Paul Ivey is scheduled to come before the council to ask permission to buy a 2020 Dodge Durango SSV vehicle and a 2020 Ferrara MVP Fire Apparatus.

Four public hearings are on Monday’s agenda.

Ivey King, with Cape Fear Property Ventures, LLC, is asking that property on Caton Road be rezoned from Agriculture to Office Residential for the construction of a multifamily development. Cape Fear Property Ventures wants the city to annex property on Caton Road.

Live Oak Engineering and Surveying, PLLC, is asking for a conditional-use permit for property located at 2100 W. Fifth St.

And Thomas G. Hunt is asking for a conditional-use permit for property located on Elizabethtown Road.

The council members also will take up a consent agenda that includes approving the appointments of Councilman John Carroll as commissioner; Electric Utilities Department Director Lamar Brayboy, first alternate; and City Manager Wayne Horne; second alternate to the North Carolina Eastern Municipal Power Agency.

Also on the consent agenda are final plat approval for Amberdale Section 3 and approval of the architectural contract for the Carolina Civic Center addition.

Consent agendas typically are approved without discussion.

