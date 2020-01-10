Bridge replacement to cause I-95 detours

PARKTON — The Green Springs Road bridge over Interstate 95 in Robeson County will close on Monday so it can be demolished and replaced with a taller and longer span.
The current bridge, which has no access to Interstate 95, needs to be replaced to make room for a ramp that will be built as part of the Fayetteville Outer Loop — future Interstate 295 — that is under construction south of Fayetteville. Additionally, the new span on Green Springs Road will be longer in anticipation of widening Interstate 95 in the future.
In order to safely demolish the old structure, crews will have to close Interstate 95 overnight in both directions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The southbound side will close first on Wednesday and Thursday. The project will continue on Jan. 18, if necessary.
The northbound side will close tentatively on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 for the same overnight period, but bad weather could delay the northbound closure until the week of Jan. 27.
While the road is closed, motorists using Green Springs Road will be detoured onto Council Road, Parkton Tobemory Road and U.S. 301.
The Interstate 95 South detour will be to take Exit 41, right onto N.C. 59, enter U.S. 301 South, and return to the interstate at Exit 33. The Interstate 95 North detour will be the reverse — take Exit 33 onto U.S. 301 North to N.C. 59, and return to I-95 at Exit 41.
The new Green Springs Road bridge is scheduled to be completed by January 2021.
However, as soon as the new bridge is opened, crews will close the section of the same road between Interstate 95 and U.S. 301 to the west to upgrade a culvert. This will be completed to improve drainage in the area. It will take crews about six months to build the new concrete-reinforced culvert and reopen Green Springs Road.
Even though the bridge and crossline pipe are only about 1,000 feet apart, the N.C. Department of Transportation must do one project at a time to maintain road access for affected residences.
The department in October chronicled a project in the same area where drivers on Interstate 95 pass under a temporary bridge with a conveyor belt hauling dirt for the interchange construction.
Travelers should go to DriveNC.gov and search “I-95 route” for up-to-date closure information.