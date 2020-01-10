Bridge replacement to cause I-95 detours

1 Kings 8:14-21

After the Ark of the Covenant had been placed in the most holy place in the temple, “the cloud filled the house of the Lord.” The cloud was a visible sign of the Lord’s presence and His taking possession of the temple.

The Lord’s glory was so powerful and overwhelming, Scripture tells us, that the priests “could not stand to minister.”

“The Lord said that he would dwell in the thick darkness,” said Solomon. But what did Solomon mean when he said this? Perhaps he remembered what the Lord said to Moses at Mt. Sinai: “Lo, I come unto thee in a thick cloud, that the people may hear when I speak with the, and believe thee forever” (Exodus 19:9). In Exodus 20:21 we find that “Moses drew near unto the thick darkness where God was.”

God’s Word tells us He is light, but He dwelt in the thick darkness because no man can see Him and live (Exodus 33:20). At Sinai, just as at the temple, the emphasis was on hearing the Lord, not seeing Him. Man is curious and wants to see God, but God wants us to hear and reverence Him more than He wants to satisfy our curiosity.

As he beheld the Lord’s glory in the temple, Solomon, like everyone else, was in awe. He turned to face the people “and blessed all the congregation of Israel.” Solomon was not a priest, therefore he was not in a position to bless the people. It is likely he prayed for the Lord’s blessings on them.

He had built a house for the Lord to dwell in, and the temple would stand as a witness to Israel that God was their God. The temple was built under the direction of Solomon, but he did not take credit for himself. “It was in the heart of David my father to build an house for the name of the Lord God of Israel,” said Solomon.

Consider again David whose heart was filled with the desire to build a house for God. He saw it was his purpose to build the temple, but God would not allow David to fulfill what he believed was his purpose.

It is sometimes the case with us that we want to do something for the Lord in gratitude for what He has done for us. We do not understand why God prevented David from building the temple. Perhaps it was because David was too old to see the project all the way to its conclusion. Whatever the reason, David wanted to build it for God and for future generations of the people of Israel.

I have seen situations in which people appeared to have wonderful potential and a divine purpose, but because of circumstances were prevented from moving forward. This should not rob anyone of his or her joy. God did not stop David from making plans and preparations so Solomon could do what he was unable to do.

One of the most rewarding times of my life was talking with a bedridden woman. She had been through so much adversity, and she was blind. Her smile lit up the room, and her sweet voice made conversation. When this woman prayed, the Lord’s presence filled her room.

Her purpose in life changed but God gave her His purpose and she fulfilled it with joy. I was far from being the only person to whom this dear lady witnessed and lifted up. The writer of the Book of Hebrews tells us to “run with patience the race that is set before us.” She ran the race well and was an example to other runners in the race.