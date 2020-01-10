Pet of the week

January 10, 2020 robesonian News 0
Sparky is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. He is an American short-hair who is house-trained and good with children and other cats. Sparky is up-to-date on vaccines and sterilized. His adoption fee is $100. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

