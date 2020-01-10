Elections board moves poll site from courtroom

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Elections, acting at the request of a judicial official, voted unanimously to change a voting site for the 2020 elections away from a courtroom at St. Pauls Town Hall.
The decision came during a special meeting that was held the day after Chief District Court Judge Judith Daniels made the request to the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners.
The new site, which will be for early voting, election day, and any run-off elections is the National Guard Armory, located at 705 N. Old Stage Road.
Daniels expressed concern during the commissioners’ meeting that voting would interfere with District Court proceedings, which typically take place at Town Hall on Thursdays.
“I’m here tonight hoping to get assurance from the town that we will be allowed to have court in the courtroom,” the judge said Thursday.
Elections Board Chairman Larry Townsend said the armory is better anyway.
“It’s more conducive to what we’re doing,” Townsend said Friday.
The armory offers more parking, better accessibility and space for voters, according to Elections Board members.
Feb. 13 to Feb. 29 are the early voting dates in Robeson County. Primary elections are on March 3.
Elections Board members Marion Thompson and Wilton Keith Shooter joined the Friday meeting by telephone.
Townsend said that according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, the county board could move forward with the switch as long as the vote was unanimous.
Board member Jack Moody said the board wants to make the armory a permanent voting site.
“It’s going to be permanent as long as the National Guard lets us use it,” Moody said.
Townsend said the National Guard has given the board the green light for use of its facilities.
“I’ve been assured by master sergeant, if there’s any problem to let him know,” he said.
Tina Bledsoe, interim Elections Board director, said she would inform the North Carolina State Board of Elections of the change. Information about the new location will be posted online by Monday and the public also will be notified by mail.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]