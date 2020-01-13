Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Friday to Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Betty Mason, Blueberry Circle, Lumberton; Thomas Jacobs, Union Chapel Road, Lumberton; Heather Clark, Oakgrove Church Road, Lumberton; Abraham Lopez, Sugar Drive, St. Pauls; Robert Brown, Rennert Road, Shannon; Billy Burns, Littlefield Acres Loop Road, Lumberton; Chris Williams, Fairley Road, Maxton; Eliza Lucas, Rex Road, St. Pauls; Nicole Cross, East Tobemory Road, Parkton; Dollar General Inc., Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Sofia Rivas, Harolds Drive, Red Springs; Christopher Croom, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Darlene Locklear, Trinity Road, Lumberton; Murphy Brown, Watts Dairy Road, St. Pauls; and Arnulfo Soto, Bovine Drive, Lumberton.
The following thefts were reported Friday to Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Family Dollar, Ward Store Road, Fairmont; Donna Groom, Shady Lane, Maxton; Dollar General, Union Chapel Road, Pembroke; Carlie Sanderson, Mt. Olive Church Road, Lumberton; and Kayla Wilkins, Pinwheel Circle, Lumberton.
The following victims reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they suffered serious injuries as the result of an assault by someone with a weapon:
Restricted Victim, Lumbee Avenue, Lumberton; and William Locklear, Harpers Ferry Road, Maxton.
Seth Strickland, of Brown Road in Red Springs, reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery.
Courtney Hunt, of Graham Circle in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a burglary occurred at her residence.
Kayla Wilkins, of Pinwheel Circle in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that while her car was parked at Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 2985 E. Elizabethtown Road, someone stole a safe and its contents from the trunk of her car. Wilkins reported the stolen items included a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun, valued at $400; a 9mm Ruger handgun, valued at $370; two holsters, valued at $15 each; three cases of bullets, valued at $20 each; and an ID, valued at $10.
Ola Hall, of Hollywood Drive in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her 2001 Ford F-150 while it was parked at East Lumberton Church of God, located at 100 Dresden Ave, and caused $400 in damages to the driver’s side window. Hall also reported that ham and cheese sandwiches were stolen from the vehicle.
Lanny Lowery, of North Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his vehicle and stole a cordless DeWALT drill, valued at $50; and caused $500 in damages to the rear window and $250 in damages to the rear passenger window.
Rachel Walters, of Idlewood Street in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a Omni 50-inch Smart TV, valued at $300, from her residence.
Monica Kyle, of Leggett Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her 2000 Acura sedan, valued at $3,500, from her residence.
Jimmy Godwin, of Alexander Street in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a .45 caliber Taurus handgun, valued at $300, from his residence.
Jeremy Scott, owner of Perfect Lawn Care LLC, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a Husqvarna backpack blower, valued at $619.99, from a trailer while it was parked at Griffin Apartments, located at 1970 N. Roberts Ave.