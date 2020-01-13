Two face gun charges

January 13, 2020 robesonian News 0
Staff report

ST. PAULS — A Faison man and Parkton teen were arrested Friday and charged with weapons crimes as a result of two separate traffic stops.

Diamante Holmes, 20, of Sandtrap Lane in Faison, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and resisting a public officer, according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

A 17-year-old Parkton male was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. The name of the teen is being withheld because of his age.

No other details were available as of late Monday afternoon.

Staff report