Looking to hook up

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton City Council approved on Monday the annexation and rezoning of 31 acres along Caton Road to clear the way for a large residential development.

Developer David King said during a public hearing that he plans to put up to 170 apartment and duplex units on the site that borders the former Public Schools of Robeson County central office. The Planning Board recommended approval, and City Council approved the issue unanimously.

King’s company, Cape Fear Property Ventures, also won approval for the zoning change from Agricultural to Office Residential.

“We will comply with all city codes and Department of Transportation regulations,” King said.

The streets will be paved to state standards, with a 200-foot turn lane installed, and parcels of the land that are in the flood plain will not be developed, said John Powers, land surveyor.

“This is something Robeson County needs,” King said. “We will build it in phases, and depending on the mix of duplexes and apartments, we will have up to 170 housing units when completed.”

Two people who live next to the project site objected on the grounds of increased traffic congestion and decreased safety.

“I am all for housing for families displaced by hurricanes, but this area is not safe,” Barbara Stone said. “It is very congested, and DOT has not improved traffic.”

Although the school’s central office was abandoned after Hurricane Matthew, the road has entrances to the Department of Social Services, Health Department, Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Extension Services, and several factories and warehouses.

“It’s just too congested there,” John Cowan said. “There have been many accidents in front of my house.

“People drive very fast on this road. Once, I found a car upside down in my yard.”

Council members also unanimously approved a conditional-use permit for a smaller housing project on a 3.2-acre plot at Elizabethtown and Snake roads. Thomas Hunt plans to subdivide the property into eight home lots.

The Planning Board approved the permit. For the first time, the City Council reviewed and approved minutes from the Planning Board meeting.

Introduced by Mayor Bruce Davis, the minutes give council members more detail on issues that come before the board. The Planning Board is a recommending body, and City Council has final approval, usually after a public hearing.

“This is very helpful as we make decisions,” Councilman Leroy Rising said.

In other action, council members donated $1,200 to the Lumberton Senior High School cheerleading squad to help members travel to Orlando, Florida, to compete in a national tournament.

The City Council also recently received a year-end report on flood mitigation activities, including the $13.5 million grant from the North Carolina Department of Emergency Management to buy, demolish, elevate and renovate homes in South, West and North Lumberton.

Twelve homes have been demolished, including two on Best Drive, three on Elmhurst Drive and one on South Walnut Street. Demolition is pending on eight more homes. The city will own and maintain the empty lots created by the demolition of the homes.

Twenty properties have been approved to be elevated, and 34 homes are to be rebuilt. Money from a federal Community Development Block Grant will be used to buy or renovate eight more homes, all in South Lumberton.

The North Carolina Housing Finance Agency awarded a grant for $150,000 to renovate three homes, which have been completed.

A $400,000 grant from the North Carolina Department of Commerce to demolish the former Ramada Inn, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, is awaiting an environmental review.

The earthen berm that will protect the city’s water treatment plant, which was knocked out of commission by Hurricane Matthew, is 80% complete. A $1.2 million grant from the Department of Commerce is paying for the project.

And the city was awarded grants of $400,000 and $2.8 million from the state Office of Budget and Management to buy lots outside the flood plain in East Lumberton to build affordable housing.

