Looking to hook up

January 13, 2020 robesonian News 0
Samantha Bennett, the executive director of the Robeson County Humane Society, connects with one of the newer rescues, a Chihuahua-mix named Captain Hook. Hook earned the name because of the deformed left paw he was born with. Captain Hook is described as being “easygoing” and a “lap dog,” and — despite the paw — is able to hop around quite easily.

