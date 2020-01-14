Felon faces weapons charge

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A convicted felon was arrested Monday after deputies found a weapon in his possession.

Travis F. Johnson, 36, of 205 Dresden Ave. in Lumberton, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He was jailed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.

About 11 a.m. Monday, Sheriff’s Office investigators executed a search warrant at 123 Page St. in Lumberton in reference to several shootings that occurred in the area of Seventh Street and Alamac Village roads in Lumberton areas. Johnson was arrested after the search.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Lumberton Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

