Lumber River Basin included in study on flooding

WASHINGTON — The Lumber River Basin is one area of North Carolina that will be studied with the goal of reducing flood and storm damage around the state’s rivers and beaches.
The study will be financed by $15 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Other areas to be studied are Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, the Neuse River Basin and the Tar-Pamlico River Basin.
Hurricanes Matthew and Florence caused extensive and sometimes devastating flooding near rivers and beaches in eastern North Carolina, U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis said in a release announcing the study’s funding. The senators sent a letter this past year to the Corps of Engineers urging support for the studies.
“After hurricanes Matthew and Florence, the significant flooding throughout eastern North Carolina created life-threatening situations that posed a risk to thousands of North Carolinians, and I have been working with Sen. Burr to ensure we have the resources to conduct studies of these areas so we can make headway to protect our communities in the future,” Tillis said. “I am proud we were able to secure this funding in addition to the $321 million in disaster relief announced earlier this week, and I want to thank the Trump Administration for continuing to make disaster recovery in North Carolina a priority.”
Burr said he has been eager for years for the Army Corps to conduct new river basin studies.
“This $15 million investment will do just that and comes on top of more than $321 million announced for new construction efforts,” Burr said. “I applaud the Corps of Engineers for recognizing the importance of these projects so we can use these studies to better strengthen and rebuild Eastern North Carolina.”
The $15 million for the study is in addition to Monday’s announcement of a $321 million investment in North Carolina for storm damage reduction projects in Surf City/North Topsail Beach, Carteret County, and Princeville.
The Corps will release $237 million to Surf City/ North Topsail Beach and $44.5 million to Carteret County for the locations to pursue damage reduction projects, according to Burr and Tillis. The new round of funding comes one week after the Corps announced it would allocate $39.6 million to Princeville for a flood mitigation project.