MAXTON — The owner of the convenience store where an officer was assaulted on Dec. 28 is working with town officials to put that in the past and and promote safety in the community.

Amran Hussein, owner of the Minit Shop at 207 Middle St. in Maxton, called what happened to Officer Michael Ethan Sale “a terrible incident.”

“I want to move forward with this problem,” Hussein said. “I want everyone to be safe.”

Hussein, who has owned the store for 18 years, said one of the steps he has taken to promote safety is the installation on Monday of a new security camera system at the store. He said the Minit Shop is one of the oldest stores in Maxton and is popular, but it is located at the entrance to a low-income neighborhood, and has a lot of walk-in customers. Sometimes it gets crowded.

“When it gets crowded, that’s when things happen,” Hussein said.

But his store is no more a hot-spot for trouble than any other store, he said.

“I want to have a good relationship with the police and the community,” Hussein said.

He met Friday with Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan Jr. and Mayor Paul Davis in an effort to help make that happen. They discussed how to move past the assault on Sale and prevent future problems.

“I feel like the meeting was productive,” Henegan said.

They spoke about safety and expectations going forward, he said.

“We know we’re here to serve and protect,” Henegan said. “We understand our responsibility in that area to protect the businesses and community.”

Davis said he hopes to see change.

“Hopefully he’ll do some things to correct them (the issues),” Davis said.

He has met with Hussein three other times to discuss matters related to the store, the mayor said.

“We don’t want to run people out of business,” Henegan said.

The town desires to continue working with Hussein and will do everything it can to help the business succeed, Henegan said.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents conducted an operation throughout the town over this past weekend, the town manager said. A citation was written. Henegan did not say where the citation was written.

Hussein said he was not aware of an inspection by the ALE agents at his store. But his store is in compliance, he said.

On Jan. 4, lawmen conducted raids throughout the town, Hussein said. His Minit Shop was not a target of the raids, and no drug charges related to his store were filed. He called The Robesonian to complain about a story it published, and the newspaper offered him a chance to give his side of the story.

Alcohol Law Enforcement agents were at his store on Jan. 3, but not as part of a raid.

“The ALE was in the store doing an inspection,” Hussein said. “There were no problems.”

The only incident related to his store on Jan. 4 involved a girl with a beer who was stopped by law enforcement in the neighborhood, he said. The girl, who was under the age of 21, claimed she bought it at the Minit Shop.

The store was issued a citation for selling alcohol to a minor.

Hussein said the purchase by the girl may have been a mistake made by the store’s newest employee, who had been on the job for only five days.

Hussein owns businesses in Robeson and Scotland counties. He has 18 in Scotland County alone.

On Dec. 28, Officer Sale was assaulted at the store. The assault was captured in a 31-second video that circulated over social media throughout that weekend. The assault resulted in injuries to Sale.

He took to Facebook, and said that while he was responding to a call, six or seven people jumped on him. It is unclear whether more people were involved a part in advance of the video recording beginning.

Sale could be seen on the Facebook post with a cut under his right eye. He appeared to be in a hospital.

The video showed a man hitting the officer in front of a convenience store while people watched.

Sale has not returned to work, according to Henegan.

James Thompson, 34, has been charged with felony assault in the attack on Sale. His original bond was $75,000, but it was doubled to $15,000 after a request made by Sheriff Burnis Wilkins to a judge.

“The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate such actions against anyone, especially a sworn law enforcement officer,” the sheriff said days after the assault.

Amran Hussein owns the Minit Shop, located at 207 Middle St. in Maxton, where an officer was assaulted on Dec. 28. He said he is working with town officials to avoid problems and has installed a security camera. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSCN7931.jpg Amran Hussein owns the Minit Shop, located at 207 Middle St. in Maxton, where an officer was assaulted on Dec. 28. He said he is working with town officials to avoid problems and has installed a security camera. Davis https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Davis_2.jpg Davis Henegan https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_web1_Henegan-1.jpg Henegan

Jessica Horne Staff writer