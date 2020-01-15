Crime report

Matthew Ross, of West 19th Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his residence, stole a touch screen heater, valued at $100, and caused $300 in damages to the back door frame of his home.

Linda Dunbar, of Columbia Avenue in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her residence and stole two .410 gauge single-shot shotguns, valued at $200; $500 in change; and medication valued at $30.

Lacrechia Taplin, of Toria Drive in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her 2013 Ford Fusion, valued at $13,000, while it was turned on and parked at Pro Laundry laundromat located at 913 E. Second St.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kay Mabe, Indian Heritage Road, Lumberton; Tanner Barton, Wild Plum Road, Maxton; Taquan Conler, Earleans Lane, Red Springs; and Shirley McMillan, Grands Drive, St. Pauls.

The following thefts were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Country Tobacco Oasis, Prospect Road, Pembroke; James McMillian, U.S. 301 North, Parkton; Gladys Locklear, Elmore Drive, Maxton; George Kenworthy, Melinda Road, Pembroke; and Samantha Piggee, Norment Road, Lumberton.