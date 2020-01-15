LUMBERTON — Local government officials and civic leaders are standing up against abuse of the elderly.

They gathered Tuesday at the Robeson County Department of Social Services for the launch of the Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team, which will work to protect older people in this county from a variety of forms of abuse.

“Our goal is to ensure that our elderly people that have been possibly victimized are not looked over, they are given the resources they need to live out their golden years, and to ensure they’re taken care of,” said Lt. Kevin Hickman, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Investigation Division supervisor.

The elder abuse team is the first of its kind in the county, he said.

The team will tackle issues such as housing, abuse and financial exploitation, said Teresa Hargett, Robeson County Department of Social Services Adult Services program manager.

“It’s just a great need,” Hargett said. “We have a lot of unaddressed issues concerning our elders.”

Team members attended a two-day elder abuse workshop in September at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government, she said. They received training that led to the formation of the team.

The group consists of seven members: Robeson County Clerk of Superior Court Shelena Smith, and representatives from the Sheriff’s Office, Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, Lumber River Area Agency on Aging, the Robeson County Department of Social Services and the Robeson County Housing Authority.

Having a diverse membership creates an environment of collaboration and can help strengthen the process of providing care to victims in need, said Krystle Melvin, an assistant district attorney.

She said elder abuse is a complex problem that calls for complex solutions.

Victim shame, diminished mental capacity or dependence on caregivers often adds to the complexity, Melvin said. Abusers are most often caregivers or family members.

“In almost 60% of elder abuse and neglect incidents, the perpetrator is a family member. Two-thirds of perpetrators are adult children or spouses,” according to the National Council on Aging.

The prevalence of abuse is alarming, Melvin said.

“Between 7% and 10% of Americans age 60 or older, within a given year, experience some type of abuse,” Melvin said.

Robeson County DSS Adult Protective Services processed 532 cases of abuse, neglect and exploitation of disabled adults above the age of 18 from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, Hargett said. That was an increase of about 10 percent from the previous year, when 485 were processed.

LaVerne Blue, state Department of Health and Human Services Adult Programs representative, said North Carolina ranks ninth nationally in the number of people age 65 and older.

“I want to congratulate you and tell you what you are doing here is making a difference,” Blue said.

Financial exploitation and physical abuse cases involving the elderly are prevalent in the county, Lt. Hickman said.

“Two of our most important groups of people in the county are children and elderly people,” Hickman said. “Both groups of people become victims of crime and are sometimes overlooked.

“We just want to make sure that we take care of these people.”

Team meetings will take place at the county Department of Social Services at least once each month to review cases and make decisions on client needs and the prosecution of abusers. Team members also will meet once every quarter to focus on ways to address elder abuse in the county.

“It’s all brand new, and we’re still trying to iron out what we’re going to be doing,” Hickman said.

Melvin said the team is recruiting more members, and working to develop a plan of action. Hargett said grant money would be sought to help support the program financially.

Teresa Hargett, Robeson County Department of Social Services Adult Services program manager, speaks Tuesday during the launch of the Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team at the Robeson County Department of Social Services.The team will work to combat elder abuse in the county. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSS2.jpg Teresa Hargett, Robeson County Department of Social Services Adult Services program manager, speaks Tuesday during the launch of the Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team at the Robeson County Department of Social Services.The team will work to combat elder abuse in the county.

Jessica Horne Staff writer