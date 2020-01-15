Governor disagrees with Bladen Board of Elections’ call on reciting Pledge of Allegiance

Cooper Cooper Bishop Bishop Bishop Bishop

ELIZABETHTOWN — Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday distanced himself from a decision by the Bladen County Board of Elections on Tuesday night not to open their meetings with the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Cooper, a Democrat, said he disagreed with the decision, which came in a 3 to 2 vote on partly lines, and pointed out that he in fact leads the Pledge of Allegiance before every Council of the State meeting.

The Bladen board does include a prayer at the beginning of its meetings. The Robeson County Board of Elections opens its meeting with a prayer and a pledge, as do most municipal boards in Robeson County, including the Robeson County Board of Commissioners and Lumberton City Council.

At the Bladen BOE meeting, Chairwoman Louella Thompson said she’ll have law enforcement present to take action if anyone stands to say the Pledge of Allegiance at its next meeting. Thompson was named chairman of the board by Cooper.

Members of boards of elections are nominated by local political parties and approved by the State Board of Elections.

The Robesonian reached out for reaction from Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, but did not receive a reply before press deadline.

Rep. Dan Bishop, the U.S. congressman whose House District 9 includes all of Robeson County and part of Bladen County, lashed out.

“I was appalled that the chairwoman of the Bladen County Board of Elections will prevent board members — on threat of arrest — from reciting the Pledge of Allegiance,” Bishop said. “It shows a twisted moral code to oppress the right to honor a flag that stands for freedom from oppression. I stand with the board members who continue to revere and respect our flag and those who lost their lives defending it.”

Thompson’s comments were delivered at the end of a one-hour meeting that included an impromptu recitation of the pledge by the majority of the audience after the board voted along party lines not to include it in the meeting’s agenda. She said the audience’s action was a disruption of the meeting that would not be tolerated in the future, adding lawmen would be brought in.

Republicans Emery White and Michael Aycock were for saying the pledge, and Thompson and fellow Democrats Deborah Belle and Patsy Sheppard each voted against. Sheppard, who has a St. Pauls address but lives in Bladen County, once was a regular columnist for The Robesonian and a frequent commentator at robesonian.com, doing so under her name.

Those postings stopped after the state Board of Elections heard a complaint that she was in violation of policy requiring that she stay out of public, partisan squabbles. The board dismissed the complaint, and found in her favor during an appeal.

White on Tuesday motioned for the pledge to be added to the meetings.

“Being in the military, we honor the flag all the time in the military,” White said. “I just think it should be on the agenda. There is no way we should have a meeting without it. It’s like having a prayer. Why do we object to the Pledge of Allegiance?”

Aycock seconded the motion.

More than half the room stood for the reciting of the pledge, including Board of Elections Director Chris Williams.

Since being seated in the spring of 2019, the current board has not included the pledge at its meetings. A flag had not been present, but was on Tuesday.

Donnie Douglas Editor

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

