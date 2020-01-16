Man charged in assault on officer

By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — A Red Springs man was arrested Monday on multiple charges, including assault on a government official.

Jamie Lynn Townsend, 49, of 312 Clifford Road, is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, assault on a government official and resisting a public officer, according to a statement by the Red Springs Police Department.

Townsend was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $6,500 secured bond.

Officers received information that Townsend was operating a stolen burgundy 2016 Jeep Compass on Monday, according to the statement. Sgt. Tammy Lowery stopped the vehicle near Baldwin and Peterson streets, and Townsend was unable to provide identification. After Lowery asked Townsend to step out of the vehicle, he pushed her before fleeing on foot, according to the statement.

Townsend was arrested in the back yard of a residence on North Vance Street.

