Crime report

January 16, 2020

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jamestown Land LLC, Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; Public Schools of Robeson County, Kendric Road, Lumberton; Dickey Brigman, Norton Road, Lumberton; and Angela Gray, Coy Road, St. Pauls.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Julia Odom, East Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls; Family Dollar, Norment Road, Lumberton; Kristen Gomez, Strawberry Lane, Lumber Bridge; and Frank Eachen, Norton Road, Lumberton.

Christopher Ray, of San Maria Drive in Red Springs, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was was seriously injured when he was assaulted by someone with a weapon.

Elvis Oxendine, of Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted by someone with a weapon while he was at Pine Log and West Carthage roads.

Randy Stocks, of Warwick Mill Road, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that he was the victim of armed robbery while he was at Robeson Glass, located at 310 N. Chippewa St.

Billy Huggins, of North Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that while he was he victim of armed robbery at C Avenue and Pate Street.

Nicole Duits, of Pearl Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home and stole a washing machine, valued at $50; a dryer, valued at $25; and a refrigerator, valued at $300.

James McCallum, of Crandlemire Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his house and stole a 43-inch flat-screen TV, valued at $400; and two 32-inch flat-screen TVs, valued at $300.