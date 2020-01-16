Southside wins $1.4 million grant

January 16, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Scott Bigelow - Staff writer
Bowen

ROWLAND — Southside-Ashpole Elementary School has won a $1.4 million, 3.5-year grant from the Department of Public Instruction to support school improvement.

The grant was competitive and is federal Title I funding through DPI’s Innovative Partnership Program. It was open to all school systems in the state, and 34 schools applied, with 10 earning grants in a blind judging.

A grant supervisor and a consulting company will be hired with the goal of boosting academic performance at Southside-Ashpole, the only school in North Carolina’s Innovative School District. The low-performing school was taken over by the state, but showed little academic improvement in its first year of operation in 2018-19.

Principal Kenneth Bowen, who is in his first year at the school, is upbeat. He also is pleased about the grant.

“We’re having a great year,” Bowen said. “I am confident we will see great improvement based on what we’ve seen on our benchmark testing.

“The grant will support our goal of continuous academic improvement of our students.”

Dave Pricket, communications and strategy manager for ISD, said the details of the grant program will be worked out with school leadership and staff, said Dave Prickett, ISD communications and strategy manager.

“All the partners will bring their best ideas to the table, and we’ll set a plan appropriate for Southside-Ashpole,” Prickett said.

James Ellerbe, ISD superintendent, acknowledged the efforts of his team in receiving the grant award.

“Their efforts in preparing the application have given us access to tremendous resources to assist in the ongoing efforts at Southside-Ashpole,” Ellerbe said. “We are thrilled to be awarded the IPG funds, and they will go a long way in implementing evidence-based practices at Southside-Ashpole and furthering school improvement efforts, which are being driven by school director, Dr. Kenneth Bowen, his leadership team and his dedicated staff of educators.”

This is the second grant received by Southside Ashpole in the 2019-20 school year. A $132,000 state school safety grant will allow the school, with 220 students, to hire a nurse and behavior specialist.

The Innovative Schools District was created by the General Assembly as a model for turning around low-performing schools. District leaders hired charter school operator Achievement for All Children to operate the district.

Bowen
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Bowen.jpgBowen

Scott Bigelow

Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]