Tribal Council mostly keeps leaders the same

PEMBROKE — A single change was made Thursday to its leadership when the Lumbee Tribal Council met to elect officers.

Ricky Burnett retained the title of council speaker. The District 13 representative was the only nominee and was re-elected by acclamation.

Corbin Eddings, the District 8 representative, was re-elected council vice chairman. He also was the only nominee.

The role of parliamentarian stayed with Larry Chavis, one of two District 6 representatives. Chavis faced no opposition for the leadership role.

Pam Hunt, one of two District 3 representatives, kept the title of treasurer. She also was the only nominee.

The only change to the council leadership was in the secretary position. Sharon Hunt, a District 2 representative, was the only nominee and was elected to the post by acclamation. The job was held by Wendy Moore-Graham, one of two District 5 representatives.

The council then elected chairs for the council’s committees.

The chairmanship of the Housing Committee went to Alvin Mercer, one of three District 7 representatives. Ted Woodell, District 4, also was nominated, but Mercer won the committee leadership post by virtue of receiving more yes votes, 11, than Woodell, eight. Mercer replaces Annie Taylor, who lost her bid for re-election to one of two District 12 seats on the council. She was defeated during the November elections by Shelley Strickland.

Mercer was the only nominee who faced a challenger Tuesday night.

Reginald Oxendine, District 7, kept the Constitution Committee chair title. Moore-Graham also was nominated, but she declined to be considered a candidate.

The chair of the Federal Recognition Committee went to Dewey McNeill, the District 9 representative. He replaced Jarrod Lowery, of District 5. Lowery was absent Tuesday.

Marshil Locklear, District 10, was re-elected chairwoman of the Health and Human Services Committee, and Frank Cooper, District 11, kept the title of chairman of the Education Committee.

Gerald Goolsby, a newly elected representative of District 2, was chosen chairman of the Ethics Committee. He replaces Carvicous Barfield, the District 1 representative.

“I’m good with it,” he said after the meeting adjourned.

Goolsby, an agent with Realty ONE Group Heritage in Lumberton, is no stranger to the Lumbee Tribal Council. He had served previously for a total of 12 years, one year as speaker. He’s also no stranger to the issue of ethics. His job as a real estate agent requires that he undergoes training in ethics.

“Ethics is all about doing the right thing at all times, even when no one is looking, and to tell the truth, to be honest,” Goolsby said.

Speaker Burnett had words for the newly elected committee chairs.

“We look forward to working with you, and we look forward to doing great things for our people with you,” he said.

Also on Thursday, the Tribal Council members heard a presentation from Keela Reyes, a Partnership specialist with the Atlanta Regional office of the U.S. Census Bureau.

“I’m here because we need your help to count every person in Robeson County and every member of the Lumbee Tribe,” Reyes said.

Getting them counted in a county that historically undercounted is critically important because as much as $4 trillion in state and federal funding over the next 10 years is at stake, she said.

She also asked for the council members’ help in finding another 900 people to work as Census takers. The people hired will make $14.50 an hour and can work as many hours as they like. The job requirements are being a United States citizen, being 18 years old or older and having access to a vehicle.

Reyes said a job fair is planned for Jan. 23 at the NCWorks Career Center-Robeson County, located at 289 Corporate Drive in Lumberton.

