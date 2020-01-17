Pet of the week

Mr. Snuggles is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. Mr.Snuggles is a tabby and white, male, domestic long-hair, adult cat. He is very friendly, loving and playful. His adoption fee is $25, which includes a rabies vaccination and can be paid using cash or check. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St.Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.
