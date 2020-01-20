Democratic women holds event to meet judicial candidates

January 20, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Democratic Women of Robeson County will host an event during which the public is invited to meet judicial candidates on Jan. 28 at the Lumber River Baptist Association Building at 155 Plainview Drive in Lumberton.

It will begin at 6:30 p.m. It is free to attend.

The Democratic Women of Robeson County is dedicated to the Democratic platform, promoting local Democratic politicians, and advancing women’s issues. Members meet on the first Saturday of each month. See details and location on its Facebook Page.

Staff report