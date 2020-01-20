Crime report

Officer K.T. Hooker, of the Lumberton Police Department, reported Friday that someone stole a GMC Sierra extended cab pickup truck, valued at $10,000; 35 sets of car keys, valued at an undisclosed amount; and $41.66 in cash from William Taylor Auto Sales, located at 101 W. Second St. in Lumberton. The burglar also caused $50 in damages to a metal chain and $50 in damages to a Plexiglass window at the business.

Johnnie McDonald, of West 36th Street in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his residence and stole his 2003 Nissan Altima, valued at $5,000; car keys, valued at $10; and caused $100 in damages to a window at his home.