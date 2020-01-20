Islamic charity distributes food to honor the late Rev. King’s dedication to service

Kose Kose Kose Kose Carter Carter Carter Carter Tara Skipper picks up plates and goody bags for her family on Monday at the Zakat Foundation’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day giveaway event. More than 300 meals were given away at the event held at the Robeson County Library parking lot in Lumberton. Tara Skipper picks up plates and goody bags for her family on Monday at the Zakat Foundation’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day giveaway event. More than 300 meals were given away at the event held at the Robeson County Library parking lot in Lumberton. Ola Carter, left, and Abeera Abudaya prepare plates of food to be distributed Monday to the needy in Lumberton. Both were volunteers with the Zakat Foundation, which served more than 300 meals to families in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Ola Carter, left, and Abeera Abudaya prepare plates of food to be distributed Monday to the needy in Lumberton. Both were volunteers with the Zakat Foundation, which served more than 300 meals to families in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

LUMBERTON — More than 300 meals were given to people in need on Monday by an Islamic charitable organization that used the giveaway to commemorate the dedication of service of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day event staged by the Zakat Foundation took place for the third year in the parking lot between the Robeson County Public Library and the Islamic Center in Lumberton.

“We believe in giving back to the community,” said Nayma Kose, director of the Zakat Foundation’s Durham center. “We really believe that is what he (King) believed in.”

The plates were filled with Mediterranean-style chicken, salad and rice prepared in a restaurant in Raleigh. Children volunteers made brownies to distribute to families with children. Bags filled with socks, fruit and toiletries also were given away.

The Zakat Foundation is an Islamic charitable foundation based in Chicago. The Foundation first made its presence known in Lumberton four years ago in the wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew. Since then, the Islamic Center of Lumberton has continued to work with the city to support recovery efforts.

“It’s been really tough here,” Kose said.

In addition to holding the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day giveaways, the group has held a Veterans Day luncheon and a grocery box giveaway, during which 400 25-pound boxes filled with groceries were distributed.

“We as Muslims are suppose to take care of our neighbors, and we’re just doing our job,” Kose said.

Leuthufa Hameesh, of Raleigh, has been volunteering with the Foundation since 2018.

“I wanted to do something for the community, so I felt this is a window for me to come and help people,” Hameesh said.

Ola Carter, a Lumberton resident, said she knew she would help volunteer when she first saw the notice of what the foundation was doing.

“That’s what Martin would want everybody to do — is to be humanly to each other and to just give instead of just taking,” Carter said. “That happens a lot now. It’s a me world.”

Lisa Taylor was one of the recipients of the Foundation’s charity on Monday.

“It’s just a blessing to see God’s people out here,” Taylor said. “This is the first time I’ve ever come to anything like this, and it’s heart-touching.

“There are so many wonderful people still here in the world. I hope all people can be like this.”

Carter said that cold days create a perfect opportunity for communities to come together.

“Even though the weather is cold, in our hearts, we should be warmer to our people, to everybody,” Carter said.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Reach Tomeka Sinclair at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

