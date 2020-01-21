Forum to address possibility of church shooting

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins is expecting a large turnout for an educational forum on what to do in case of an active shooter situation at a church.

The Prevention and Response to the Active Shooter in Houses of Worship Robeson County Forum is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday in Robeson Community College’s A.D. Lewis Auditorium. The forum is free and open to the public, but church leaders, people with concealed carry permits and people interested in obtaining permits are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be served.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has received more than 100 calls from interested participants and 15 from churches outside of the county, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office offers active shooter training to churches by request, but he hopes to educate many people all at once through the forum, Wilkins said. Topics to be covered at the forum include concealed carry laws, the formation of security teams and best practices in the event of an active shooter situation.

“I feel like we’re going to save lives doing it,” the sheriff said.

The event will educate the public on “how to handle a worst-case scenario until law enforcement arrives,” Wilkins said.

Rep. Charles Graham and Sen. Danny Britt Jr. are among the scheduled speakers. Handout materials also will be distributed to attendees.

“In light of the recent shooting in Texas, we feel it necessary to inform our residents on how to protect themselves, especially in houses of worship where some will use the vulnerability of what is presumed to be unarmed church attendees to wreak havoc,” Wilkins said.

The sheriff has authorized deputies to drive their vehicles to churches to park in a prominent place to act as a deterrent to potential shooters.

“I think that’s huge within itself,” Wilkins said.

Robeson Community College is located at 5160 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 for more information.

