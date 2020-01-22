Fairmont needs money to tear down abandoned homes

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Board of Commissioners members discussed on Tuesday taking steps to demolish 11 abandoned homes, the owners of which owe the town nearly $8,000 in back taxes.
“Code enforcement has to be in the forefront of your thoughts,” Town Manager Katrina Tatum said during the board’s regular meeting. “You can destroy whole neighborhoods by not addressing code enforcement.”
How to pay for demolition is the problem. There is no money in the fiscal year 2019-20 budget for demolition of homes because of budget restrictions, Tatum said. Demolition money will be considered when the 2020-2021 budget is crafted.
“We will put in what the budget will bear,” she said.
Budget work is done in June for the plan that takes effect July 1.
In other business, Fairmont Public Works Director Ronnie Seals told the commissioners a sewer lift station at Fairmont High School needs to be repaired. The repair will consist of adding a submersible pump to the station, which is underground. The pump will make the lift station less susceptible to flooding.
The estimated the cost of repairing the lift station is about $40,000, Seals said.
The town will pay the expense out of the water/sewer fund, Tatum said.
In another repair project, the town has applied for a $440,000 in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program grant money to repair the sewage plant access road, Tatum said. The money is being applied for through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Tatum said that will put “two irons in the fire” for the town’s recovery efforts.
Also on Tuesday, the commissioners heard the town’s general fund balance exceeds $1.5 million. That information was part of a favorable audit report for fiscal year 2018-2019 from John Masters, of S. Preston Douglas and Associates, the town’s auditing firm.
“For the last 19 years presenting, this is the highest it’s ever been,” he said.
The town’s property tax collection rate remained the same as the past year at 93%, Masters said. In 2019, the town’s sales tax revenue was nearly $700,000.
Masters said since 2014, sales tax revenue has increased $200,000 during that time as a result of economic activity in the town.
In other business, the town voted to authorize Mayor Charles Townsend and Mayor Pro Tempore J.J. McCree to sign off on activity related the town’s BB&T account. Town Clerk Jenny Larson and Deputy Town Clerk Donna Jacobs also are authorized.
ReBuild N.C. Program has built 14 houses in Fairmont as part of the effort to recover from damages caused by Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Tatum said. The $2.1 million cost was paid for using Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program money.
