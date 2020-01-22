Maxton residents sound off on gunfire

Womack Womack Henegan Henegan Maria L. Robinson, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, speaks Tuesday during a meeting of the Maxton Board of Commissioners in Town Hall. She encouraged Maxton residents on Tuesday to take part in the 2020 U.S. Census count. Maria L. Robinson, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, speaks Tuesday during a meeting of the Maxton Board of Commissioners in Town Hall. She encouraged Maxton residents on Tuesday to take part in the 2020 U.S. Census count.

MAXTON — A Maxton commissioner told residents Tuesday not to be afraid to call the police after they spoke out at the Board of Commissioners meeting about gunshots heard throughout town.

“If you know something, call the police department,” Victor Womack said. “We don’t have to know who you are. This is our town. We can’t let a few people take advantage of us.”

Three residents living in different parts of town said that they recently heard shooting from what sounded like close range. Maxton resident Aggie Deese, speaking during the public comments portion of the meeting, asked the crowd of about 20 people if they had heard the shots fired, and most said yes.

“It frightens me,” Deese said. “I was on the computer the other day at the window there and I heard shooting. I moved immediately.”

Marylin McNeil said she heard about six shots.

“It sounded like it’s coming right by my house,” McNeil said. “I didn’t know if it was a drive-by or somebody walking.”

Charles McArthur, who has a home on McCaskill Avenue, said he also heard close-range shots over the weekend.

“My wife shot up, and my puppy took off,” McArthur said. “I don’t know what can be done but it is dangerous.”

Womack said he also heard the shots, but told the residents to rely on police.

“I’ve been trying to catch the individual myself,” Womack said. “These sound like assault weapons.”

Also at the meeting, the board members heard a presentation from Maria L. Robinson, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau. Robinson encouraged town residents to participate in the 2020 census, which begins April 1. She also tried to counter the belief some people have that the government has an alternative motive in acquiring residents’ information.

“So many times we get caught up in the stigma that government is trying to get up in your business and that is not the case,” Robinson said. “The only thing we will need is your name, verify your address, your birth, your race and if you’re male or female.”

Robinson also warned of scammers who may ask for Social Security or bank account numbers for a fee.

“That is not the United States Census,” Robinson said. “That is someone trying to get your personal information.”

Town Manager Roosevelt Henegan Jr. praised town’s staff after presenting a six-month update of the town’s accomplishments.

He spoke of Water and Sewer Director Dennis Freeman’s accomplishments in repairing the main sewer line after the town had been running on a backup for several months.

Henegan also gave credit to Finance Officer Myra Tyndall after noting the town collected more than $840,000 in property tax in 2019, a $140,000 increase from the 2018 collections.

He also praised the work of former Police Chief John Ruppe who established walk-and-talks to build a stronger relationship between residents and the police department and helped in the recovery of the $29,000 stolen from the town’s bank account.

Ruppe resigned on Jan. 15.

“Your staff has been out there getting the job done,” Henegan said. “I’m very excited about the many opportunities with the town of Maxton. Much work is required but we have a very knowledgeable and capable staff.”

The commissioners also:

— Re-appointed Commissioner Womack to the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Commission. Womack will serve a two-year term on the six-member board.

—Tentatively scheduled a board retreat for Feb. 27.

Womack https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_victor-womack.jpg Womack Henegan https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Henegan-3.jpg Henegan Maria L. Robinson, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, speaks Tuesday during a meeting of the Maxton Board of Commissioners in Town Hall. She encouraged Maxton residents on Tuesday to take part in the 2020 U.S. Census count. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSCN8013.jpg Maria L. Robinson, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, speaks Tuesday during a meeting of the Maxton Board of Commissioners in Town Hall. She encouraged Maxton residents on Tuesday to take part in the 2020 U.S. Census count.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.