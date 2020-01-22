Body found when officials respond to fire

LUMBERTON — Police suspect foul play in the death of a person whose body was found Tuesday night when rescue personnel answered a fire alarm.

According to a statement by police Capt. Terry Parker, the body was found about 9:44 p.m. inside a home at 1201 Godwin Ave. when Lumberton firefighters and city police arrived. They also found a small fire inside the home.

The statement said, “Evidence at the scene leads investigators” to suspect fould play. The name of the dead person has not been released.

The State Burean of Investigation is assisting local police in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department and ask for Detectives Yvette Pitts or Charles Keenum. The number is at 910-671-3845.

The Robesonian will update this story as information warrants.

