Crime report

January 22, 2020 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

April Oxendine, Lowe Road, Lumberton; Judy Allen, Lowe Road, Lumberton; Randy Scott, Alford Farms Road, Maxton; Timothy Lewis, Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton; Triston Milligan, Bertha Jones Road, Rowland; Maranda Leggett, N.C. 130, Fairmont; Latoria Fulmer, Mount Zion Church Road, Maxton; and Michelle Oxendine, Deep Branch Road, Pembroke.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Christopher Henderson, Odum Road, Lumberton; Samuel Jones, Reva Road, Fairmont; and Kaylee’s Cigarette Oasis, U.S. 74 West, Rowland.

Joe Jones, of East Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone attempted to kick in the door to his residence while he was home.

Lynwood Edwards, of Booker Avenue in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol, valued at $278.15, from his unlocked vehicle while the vehicle was parked at his residence.

Emily Milstead, of Sprunt Avenue in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home, stole a 32-inch Hisense Roku TV, valued at $140, and caused $100 in damage to her back door.

Valentin Regino, an employee of Happy Car LLC, located at 1812 W. Fifth St., reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a 2006 BMW vehicle, valued at $5,000, from the lot.