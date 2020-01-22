Event to help county tell its stories

Gilpin Gilpin

LUMBERTON — Southerly magazine will convene an event titled “Health, Housing, and Hurricane Recovery in Robeson County” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will take place in the BOOST Conference Room in Robeson Community College’s Student Center. It is open to anyone interested in talking about the future of Robeson County and how the media covers it.

Topics include hurricane recovery and preparedness, education, public health, the future of work, indigenous affairs, labor rights, affordability, housing, and more. There will be discussion of residents’ and workshop solutions with community leaders and neighbors.

“Our conversation will be facilitated by journalists, but we want folks in Robeson County — the people who know the place best — to lead the discussion, help us find stories we’re missing, connect with each other, and figure out ways to more accurately reflect the challenges and successes in rural eastern North Carolina,” said Lyndsey Gilpin, event facilitator, and founder and editor of Southerly.

Southerly online magazine is an independent, nonprofit media organization headquartered in Durham that covers the intersection of ecology, justice, and culture in the American South.

“We have been doing events like this is Kentucky and Alabama, and I would like to do a series of events in eastern North Carolina,” Gilpin said. “Robeson County is a part of the state that is not well represented in the media, and I chose it because of its size, diversity and because it was hit so hard by two hurricanes.”

At the event, participants will meet local reporters who tell eastern North Carolina stories. There will be discussions on the media and journalism, and then participants will break into groups based on topic.

Group leaders include Paola Jaramillo, co-founder and executive editor of Enlace Latino NC; Lynn Bonner and Adam Wagner, reporters who cover environmental issues for the News & Observer; Lisa Sorg, environmental reporter at NC Policy Watch; Rupen Fofaria, reporter at EducationNC; and Scott Bigelow, reporter for The Robesonian.

The event is supported by the PEN America Foundation, a nonprofit organization that works to defend and celebrate free expression in the United States and around the world, and the North Carolina Local News Lab, a group of local and national funders who believe in the power of local journalism, local stories, and local people to strengthen our democracy.

This is a bilingual event in Spanish and English. Translation services will be provided.

There will be breakfast and coffee available before the event.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

