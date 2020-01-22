Police suspect homicide in death

Staff report
LUMBERTON — The death on Tuesday of a woman who lived on Godwin Avenue is being investigated as a homicide.

The body of 76-year-old Annette Hendren Ivey was found about 10 p.m. after Lumberton firefighters and city police answered a fire alarm at 1201 Godwin Ave., according to police Capt. Terry Parker. They quickly put out a small fire inside the home.

“At this time we are awaiting the details of when and where an autopsy will be done to confirm cause and manner of Ms. Ivey’s death,” Parker said in a statement.

Annette Ivey lived with three others in her home at 1201 Godwin Ave., according to neighbors. She was a widow.

The modest, single-story home with green shutters and white siding is about 450 feet away from the Lumberton Police Department, located at 1305 Godwin Ave.

Lumberton Fire Chief Paul Ivey said the fire department was dispatched and arrived at the scene at 9:48 p.m. He said the fire took about five minutes to extinguish. The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

On Wednesday, there was no visual evidence of fire damage on the exterior of the home.

Several neighbors spoke to The Robesonian about Ivey, remembering her as a kind, generous homebody. They spoke on the condition their names not be used.

“She never bothered nobody,” said a 12th Street resident. “She didn’t bother a soul, that’s why I couldn’t believe it.”

The neighbor said Ivey mostly stayed home and was rarely seen outside of her house.

“She was a nice lady,” the neighbor said.

Another neighbor, who knew Ivey for 30 years, described her as a friendly soul.

“She cared a lot about other people,” she said.

“I hate it’s happened to the family and her. I really hate it,” she said. “No one deserves that.”

Some of Ivey’s relatives live nearby and were alerted by firetrucks as they passed their home.

“I thought she had put a pot on the stove,” one relative said. “But that wasn’t the case.”

Another relative said she heard three gunshots Tuesday evening.

A resident of Godwin Avenue said she also heard gunshots.

“I thought it was a car backfiring,” the resident said.

Neighbors also voiced concern about the amount of traffic around the house on a weekly basis.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting police in the investigation, Parker said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask for detectives Yvette Pitts or Charles Keenum.

