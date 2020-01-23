Britt wants Robeson as Second Amendment Sanctuary

Russ Russ Britt Britt Jones Jones

LUMBERTON — Two state lawmakers want to see Robeson and Columbus join the growing ranks of North Carolina counties that have approved Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions.

State Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican from Lumberton, plans bring up the issue of a Robeson County resolution that protects the right to keep and bear arms during the Feb. 3 or Feb. 17 meeting of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

Britt also said Wednesday that he supports state Rep. Brenden Jones’ effort to get a similar resolution approved in Columbus County.

“I spoke with Sen. Britt this morning and he asked it he could be on the agenda at the next meeting,” said Lance Herndon, chairman of the Board of Commissioners.

Britt told him he wants to speak about issues from around the country regarding the Second Amendment, Herndon said. He appeared receptive.

“I don’t think it would be a negative,” Herndon said. “The Second Amendment is part of the U.S. Constitution and we are sworn to uphold it.”

Jones, a Republican who represents Columbus and Robeson counties, asked the Columbus County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday to designate Columbus County a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

“The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article 1, Section 30 of the North Carolina Constitution expressly protect the people’s right to keep and bear arms,” Jones said. “Recent gun control efforts by those around the country, however, have led various counties and towns to take a proactive stance to ensure there is no infringement upon this constitutional right. As a result, passing or enacting a resolution of this kind would work to oppose restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.”

The resolution Jones proposed would state that no county resources, or that of any Columbus County municipality, are to be used in the disarmament of any county resident.

“Furthermore, if such sanctuary measures were passed or enacted, the Columbus County Board of Commissioners would be expressing their deepest commitment in protecting the constitutional right of all citizens in Columbus County to keep and bear arms,” Jones said.

Jones’ proposed resolution commits the county government to protect the rights of Columbus County residents’ rights to bear arms.

P. Edwin Russ, Columbus County Board of Commissioners chairman, said Wednesday that Jones was heard by the board members and his proposal was discussed.

“We had one commissioner ask a lot of questions,” Russ said.

The discussion was for information purposes only and no action on the proposal was taken by the board, he said. However, County Attorney Amanda Prince is studying the issue with the goal of drawing up a Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution for the commissioners to consider.

“I feel sure it will pass at our next meeting, which is Feb. 3,” Russ said.

There is no guarantee that the amendment question will be on the Feb. 3 agenda, said Clerk to the Board June Hall. A “pre-agenda” meeting is held a week before each board meeting, and items sometimes are taken off the agenda.

If approved, Columbus County would be the ninth North Carolina county to adopt a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution. According to Jones and news reports, Alexander, Cabarrus, Cherokee, Cleveland, Catawba, Lincoln, Rutherford and Union counties already have approved similar resolutions.

Gun-right advocates across the country have been mobilizing to protect what they say is a consitutional right. On Virginia, 22,000 people marched on the Capitol in Virginia to express concerns about proposed legislation that they say would cut back on some of their gun-ownership rights. Despite widespread worry that it would become violent, it remained peaceful, with just two people arrested on minor charges.

Russ https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Russ-2.jpg Russ Britt https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_danny-britt-perferred-6.jpg Britt Jones https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Brenden-Jones-2.jpg Jones

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.