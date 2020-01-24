Pet of the week

January 24, 2020 robesonian News 0
Pecan is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She’s a sweet and affectionate Lab/shepherd mix puppy who is about 9 weeks old, weighs about 10 pounds and is updated on all age appropriate vaccinations, de-wormed, and will come with a neuter voucher that will cover a portion of the procedure. Her adoption fee is $250, and ID is DF1911001. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

