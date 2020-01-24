Classes offered for peer-support training

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — PAWSS Inc. will be holding peer support specialist training classes Friday through Feb. 2 and Feb. 7 through Feb. 9.

Classes are for people who have lived with substance use and/or mental health challenges who are seeking full-time employment in the field of human services.

The 40-hour program will be held at the PAWSS Inc. office located at 106 Main St. in Pembroke. The two-weekend, peer support training sessions will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. during the Friday sessions and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the Saturday and Sunday sessions.

The training fee is $375.

Peer support specialists are people in recovery who are hired to provide support to others who can benefit from their lived experiences, guidance and care.

The eligibility criteria to become a peer support specialist are to be 18 years or older, have lived experience in recovery from substance use and/or a mental health disorder, have been in recovery and clean for at least a year; and have at least a high school diploma or equivalent.

Scholarships are available to cover the training fee. Individuals, churches, and organizations able and willing to sponsor a person are asked to contact the PAWSS office. All donations are tax-deductible.

PAWSS Inc. is a new, nonprofit focusing on recovery from substance use disorders, educational advancement, cultural enrichment, and community resource development and access.

For more information and an application, call PAWSS at 910-668-1619. For information on the statewide Peer Support Specialist Program, visit https://pss.unc.edu.

