Work begins on new Holiday Inn

By: T.C. Hunter - Managing editor
Shown at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new hotel are, from left, Danny Brahmbhatt, Axay Patel, Lumberton City Councilman Leroy Rising, Arvind Patel, Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis, and City Council members Owen Thomas, Chris Howard and John Carroll. A Holiday Inn Express and Suites is being built on Wintergreen Drive.

LUMBERTON — Construction has begun on a new hotel in Lumberton.

A Holiday Inn Express & Suites is being built at 302 Wintergreen Drive, said Nick Modi, a Raleigh businessman who is part of the ownership.

It will be a 95-room, five-story structure across from Lumberton Honda and Outback Steakhouse, he said.

The groundbreaking ceremony was Jan. 16.

“Construction has started,” Modi said. “Right now we’re doing site work.”

The hotel should be completed and open by June 2021, he said.

“Around 30 new jobs will be created once the hotel opens up for business,” Modi said.

It predicts a significant impact on the local economy, he said.

“The project will bring multi-million dollar investment into the community,” the businessman said. “There will be more than 100 indirect construction jobs created. Once the hotel is operational it will generate revenue, and collected taxes will be pumped in to local economy.”

The hotel is not Modi’s only business venture in Lumberton. He owns all four Fresh Foods IGA stores in Lumberton, and nine more across the state. He also owns Atkinson Cigarette Land, off Interstate 95 exit 17, and Atkinson Marathon, a gasoline station on Roberts Avenue.

“My father-in-law also is a partner,” Modi said of the hotel project.

His father-in-law is Danny Brahmbhatt, a Lumberton resident and businessman.

Lumberton City Councilman Leroy Rising took part in the groundbreaking for the hotel, which is being built in council Precinct 1. He is excited to see the hotel coming up in the precinct he represents.

“It’s going to be a big economic boost for the city, and the county as a whole,” Rising said.

It will be another lure for people traveling I-95, he said. They will see the new hotel and the other hotels and motels the city has to offer and the options for stopping and staying overnight that the represent. This traffic will only increase as the state’s plans to widen I-95 are realized.

“It’s a very positive thing,” Rising said.

T.C. Hunter

Managing editor

