Nonprofit gets a new roof

January 24, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A local nonprofit gained a new roof and perspective this week when community members came together to fund the project.

Robeson Family Counseling Center, located at 202 W. 15th St., was able to get a new roof thanks to money contributed by the Robeson Community Foundation, First Presbyterian Church of Lumberton, Pembroke Worship Center and a $6,500 grant from the North Carolina Community Foundation, according to William Gentry, a member of the center’s board of directors.

Jenny Scott, president of the center’s board of directors, praised local organizations for their part in making the repair happen.

“The roof was in really bad shape,” Scott said.

The roof was leaking because of damage caused by hurricanes Matthew and Florence, and its age, she said. The damage was beginning to cause a loss of property value. And the center couldn’t afford to make needed repairs without help.

“We didn’t have the reserves for that and we felt like it was just an answer to prayer,” Scott said.

Repairs to the steeple and rafters are almost complete.

“Now, we are thriving again,” Scott said.

The center, which offers free faith-based counseling to people in need, served about 900 clients in 2019.

It was founded in 1996 by several downtown Lumberton churches, Scott said. The center was first housed in the former parsonage of First Baptist Church, located at 606 N. Walnut St. In 2002, Barbara Bullock donated the former Church of Christ building on 15th Street for use by the center.

The center accommodates all people, regardless of ability to pay. Financial contributions are welcome. Checks can be made payable to the Robeson Family Counseling Center.

