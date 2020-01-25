Woman charged after 40 starving dogs seized

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
LUMBERTON — The county’s animal cruelty investigator is calling the seizure of 40 starving dogs at locations in St. Pauls and Lumbertons the worst example of abuse she has seen in her 20-year career.

The dogs, which were seized on Jan. 17, ranged from puppies to 7-year-old dogs, Katherine Floyd said. After their rescue, the dogs were taken to veterinary facilities across the county for treatment.

They will not be euthanized and the hope is they are eventually well enough to be adopted.

“These dogs are being rehabilitated and having to be taught to eat dog food again,” Floyd said.

Once the dogs are socialized and healthy enough they will be available for adoption, she said. The recovery process could take months.

Janice Maxine Brown, 55, of Lumberton, was arrested Thursday by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and charged with 40 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Brown was placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Floyd said. “It’s horrendous, and I’ve dealt with many, many puppy mill cases.”

Twenty-three of the dogs were found at a condemned home on N.C. 20 in St. Pauls, according to WRAL. Another 17 dogs were found at a home off Meadows Road near Lumberton. WRAL reported that Brown used a ladder to climb through a window on the second floor to get into the house, because there was feces piled 8 inches high on the first floor, where the dogs slept.

Neighbors called authorities after seeing buzzards circling the St. Pauls home. Brown apparently fed the dogs bread and bones, and water from a swimming pool.

Neither home had electricity.

Floyd said the condition of the animals and “mentality” of the owner set the case apart. She described the dogs as “fearful of people” with “looks of horror in their face” at the time of their rescue.

The rescue effort took about six hours to complete, she said.

The county’s three Animal Control officers, a Robeson County Animal Shelter attendant and Scotland County Animal Control Officer Mark Brown assisted in the rescue effort, which involved examining and photographing each animal before taking them to local vets.

Providing care for the animals will be expensive, Floyd said. The county will cover the cost of care, but donations from the public will be accepted.

“This is going to be a very costly process,” she said. “But, they’re worth it.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the care of the animals can write checks payable to Robeson County Animal Cruelty. Checks can be mailed to Robeson County Public Administration at 701 N. Elm Street Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

