Ground breaks Tuesday for 144-unit apartment complex

January 25, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — Homes Urban LLC andits investment partners will be holding a groundbreaking for their new multi-family apartment community, The Village at Hunter’s Run, on Tuesday.

The groundbreaking will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at 39 Hunter’s Run Ave. in Pembroke.

Blue Ridge Companies has been selected to manage the property and construction financing is provided by Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital. McCrory Construction, of Columbia, South Carolina, will construct the 144-unit apartment project.

The site is located along the east side of Candy Park Road, south of N.C. 711, 1.5 miles southeast of downtown Pembroke, two miles southeast of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and seven miles from Lumberton.

The Village at Hunter’s Run will be the first contemporary, upscale, multi-family rental community in the area. It will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers in each home.

The Village at Hunter’s Run will offer residents a 24/7 fitness center, resort-style pool, outdoor grill station, picnic shelter, playground and Luxer One Package System.

The apartment homes are expected to open in fall 2020.

