Tribal official dies while on business in Kenya

January 27, 2020 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Hunt

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe is mourning the unexpected death of Terry Hunt, a longtime law enforcement officer in Robeson County who died this weekend in Kenya while on business for the tribe.

Hunt, who served previously as chief of police in Fairmont, was in the African nation in his capacity as president of Lumbee Tribe Enterprises, and died Sunday after suffering an undisclosed illness and having to be hospitalized. He and Ron Oxendine, the chief operating officer of the LTE, were in the country for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new contract the business had landed.

Lumbee Tribe Enterprises is a private business established by the tribal government.

The tribe issued the following statement on Sunday: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Terry L. Hunt, president of Lumbee Tribe Enterprises LLC, died today in Nairobi, Kenya, due to illness. The entire LTE family mourns this loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, the owners, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Terry’s family. Terry was a dedicated member of our community and passionate for the continued success of his tribe.”

Caleb A. Malcolm, chairman of the LTE Board of Directors, issued the following statement on behalf of the board: “With the passing of Terry Hunt, LTE has suffered a major loss. The LTE family will work tirelessly to ensure the timely return of Terry to his family through the Embassy. Notwithstanding that loss, the board is confident that the rest of the LTE team will capitalize on the foundation that Terry has built.”

Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr issued the following statement on behalf of the tribe: “The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Terry Hunt. Terry was dedicated to serving our Tribe and the Lumbee people will be forever grateful of his work on the Tribal Council and as president of LTE. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hunt family during this time.”

The Robesonian will update this story as details become available.

Hunt
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_terry-hunt.jpgHunt

Staff report